12,219 Shares in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 55.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CIK opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.