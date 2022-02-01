131,050 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,326,600 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

