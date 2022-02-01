13,437 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 19.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 11,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $29,592.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ACTG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. 1,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,890. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

