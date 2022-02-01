$143.12 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post $143.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.40 million and the lowest is $140.30 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $533.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $707.13 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $748.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company had a trading volume of 150,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,836. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $130.02.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

