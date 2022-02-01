$15.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $15.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 billion and the highest is $15.68 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $15.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $67.27 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

