16,146 Shares in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 78,113 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

NYSEARCA THD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,998. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $83.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.