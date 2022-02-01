$164.02 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post sales of $164.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $168.03 million. Royal Gold reported sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $655.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $680.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $664.45 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $692.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 742.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,121. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

