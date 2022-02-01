17,977 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,977 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

