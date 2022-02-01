$2.62 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to post $2.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. Repare Therapeutics reported sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

RPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $643.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

