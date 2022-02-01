222,139 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 222,139 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 320,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The company had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

