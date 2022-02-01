$242.67 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $242.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.15 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $242.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $922.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.78. 9,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6,763.24 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

