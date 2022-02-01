25,396 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $118,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

