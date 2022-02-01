$3.01 EPS Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $12.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after buying an additional 490,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after buying an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,885,454. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

