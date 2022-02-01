$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

