$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.