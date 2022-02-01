35,459 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 206.9% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 518,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,584,000 after buying an additional 349,514 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.03. 1,830,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,700,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.