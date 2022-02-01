36,200 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

BABA opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29. The company has a market capitalization of $341.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

