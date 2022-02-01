400,000 Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $276,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

SRAD traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

