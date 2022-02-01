475,000 Shares in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.35% of G3 VRM Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGGV. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

GGGV opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

