51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Short Interest Update

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 175,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.58.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.