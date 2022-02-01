59,887 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

