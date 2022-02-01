600,000 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Arosa Capital Management LP

Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,000. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 1.5% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,846 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 182,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,885,658. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -324.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

