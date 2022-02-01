8,737 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,930,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in Rapid7 by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 381,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.53.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

