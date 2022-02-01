$902.27 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce sales of $902.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.73 million and the lowest is $890.00 million. Roku reported sales of $649.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.40. 126,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696,702. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $139.47 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,541 shares of company stock worth $91,314,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.