A.G. BARR’s (BAG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAG. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.81) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 562.50 ($7.56).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

LON BAG opened at GBX 500.30 ($6.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £560.48 million and a P/E ratio of 17.80. A.G. BARR has a 1-year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 512.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 526.94.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.