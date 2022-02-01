ABB (ABB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ABB (NYSE:ABB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABB stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. ABB has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ABB by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after buying an additional 67,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

