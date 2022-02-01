ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.