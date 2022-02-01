Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.7% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $81,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.77. 58,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,416,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $224.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

