AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,511. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.09. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $242.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

