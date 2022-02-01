AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.86. The company had a trading volume of 101,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.86 and a one year high of $138.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.