Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Abiomed by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.50.

ABMD opened at $295.87 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.87 and its 200-day moving average is $335.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $6,757,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

