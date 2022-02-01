Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the December 31st total of 10,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

