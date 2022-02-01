Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22).

ADIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

In other news, CEO William B. Stilley III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

ADIL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,592. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

