Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of PCM Fund worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PCM Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82. PCM Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

PCM Fund Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

