Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $8,949,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $447.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.07.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

