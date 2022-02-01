Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 11,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.94. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

