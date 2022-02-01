Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of AIA opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

