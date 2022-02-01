Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BJK opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

