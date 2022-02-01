Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHI stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

