Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANNSF shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($198.88) to €174.00 ($195.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $140.96 and a 12 month high of $182.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

