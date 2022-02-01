Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $401.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.53.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 283,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

