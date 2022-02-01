AGCO (AGCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $117.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

