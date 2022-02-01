Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €142.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €142.00 ($159.55) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.85 ($150.39).

EPA AIR opened at €112.12 ($125.98) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €112.46. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a one year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

