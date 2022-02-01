Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

EADSF traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.85. 3,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131. Airbus has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

