Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $99.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $73,655.03 and approximately $99.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.23 or 0.07168569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00067085 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

