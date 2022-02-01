Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.86 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $150.80 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00257600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00079636 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00100813 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001836 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,915,683,163 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

