Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY22 guidance to $8.26-8.46 EPS.

NYSE:ARE opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $204.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

