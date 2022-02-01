Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s current price.

ALFA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.21) on Tuesday. Alfa Financial Software has a one year low of GBX 112.50 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 221 ($2.97). The company has a market cap of £493.50 million and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.63.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

