Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Price Target Raised to GBX 121

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 106 ($1.43) to GBX 121 ($1.63) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of APH opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £583.24 million and a PE ratio of 32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Alliance Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.74.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Butterfield sold 269,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.37), for a total transaction of £274,805.34 ($369,461.33).

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.