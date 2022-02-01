Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,970 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of B&G Foods worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $164,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BGS opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

