Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.40 and its 200 day moving average is $183.43. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.30 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

